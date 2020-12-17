InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Design for Stoves (LAX-1218)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love listening to music when I cook in the kitchen," said an inventor, from Alta Loma, Calif. "I thought there could be a more convenient way to enjoy music without fumbling with your phone or the hassle of bringing a large handheld radio into the kitchen, so I invented the patent-granted STOVE TOP RADIO. My design enhances the function of a traditional stove and it could help to alleviate boredom in the kitchen. With the STOVE TOP RADIO, your entire kitchen will come alive."

The invention offers a unique alternative to traditional stove designs. In doing so, it provides an effective way to control the functions on a stove. It also enhances entertainment and convenience in the kitchen and it eliminates the need to set up a radio or other device when cooking. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1218, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

