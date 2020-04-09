InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Fishing Accessory for Outdoor Enthusiasts (TRO-225)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor, from Walkerton, Ontario, Canada, wanted to create a convenient way to fish without having to carry a conventional fishing pole, so he invented the HICK STICK KIT.

The patent-pending invention provides a simple and easy way to construct a fishing rod from a tree branch or sapling. In doing so, it eliminates the need to transport a full-size fishing pole. As a result, it increases convenience and it could provide added safety and peace of mind during an emergency situation. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use and store in a vehicle glove box so it is ideal for fishing and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily make a fishing rod from scratch using a tree branch."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-225, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

