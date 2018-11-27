InventHelp Inventor Develops Insect-Proof Body Suit (IPL-597)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether people spend time outdoors because of their job or simply because they enjoy nature, it's difficult to prevent bug bites. Fortunately, an inventor from Paoli, Ind., has discovered an easy way to deal with this problem.

He developed patent pending TICK SKIN to protect users against tick and other bug bites without the need for conventional insect repellents. With it, there is no need to suffer the related pain and discomfort of bug bites again. As such, it affords peace of mind with regard to contracting Lyme disease and other illnesses spread by insects. This novel invention is easy to use, dispose of and replace as needed. At the same time, it is versatile, durable and practical. Other appealing features are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's work experience inspired the idea. "After years of working outdoors and having to deal with insects on a daily basis," he said, "I needed a way to protect my skin against tick and other bug bites."

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-IPL-597, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

