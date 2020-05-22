InventHelp Inventor Develops Installation Tool for Un-faced Insulation Batts (KOC-1350)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the insulation business and wanted to create an improved installation tool for un-faced insulation batts," said an inventor, from Grants Pass, Ore., "so I invented the INSULPRONG."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy way to install un-faced insulation batts in tight spaces or high areas. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional tools and methods. As a result, it saves time and effort, it increases efficiency and it reduces strain. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for insulators, maintenance personnel, carpenters and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time and it eliminates the need to repeatedly climb up and down a ladder."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-1350, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

