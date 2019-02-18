InventHelp Inventor Develops Instrument for Widening Dental Appliances (DPH-621)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While dental appliances like palatal expanders are effective for orthodontic work, patients often have difficulty using them. Fortunately, an inventor from Commerce City, Colo., who is also an orthodontic technician, has designed an instrument that solves that problem.

She developed EXPANDO KEY to provide a quicker, easier and more comfortable way to expand a dental appliance than possible with existing methods. As such, it gives dental professionals and patients a better view of the teeth and gums. At the same time, this lightweight, compact and portable device provides valuable patient information for orthodontist. Other appealing features are convenience, effectiveness and illumination, and an affordable price. In addition, it helps with patient cooperation and is durable, practical and user-friendly.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "Working as an orthodontic technician, I received complaints from patients about them not being able to see to expand the appliance," she said, "or keep track of the number and date of each turn."

