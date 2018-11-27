InventHelp Inventor Develops Insulated Cover For Beverages (KOC-985)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Youngsville, La., has developed the COOL CAN, a refrigerated cover specifically designed to keep beverages cold for a longer time period.

"I own a bar in my local area and always noticed customers only drinking three-quarters of their beer. I realized they do this because their beer gets warm before they can finish," said the inventor. The COOL CAN keeps a drink cold long enough to consume it. This may help prevent wastage of beverages, thus saving consumers money otherwise spent on fresh beverages. Using this cover will eliminate the use of ice, refrigerators and heavy coolers to keep beverages cold. It allows a person to enjoy a cold beverage from start to finish. It offers a novel, attractively-styled design and is producible in various designs, sizes, shapes, colors and styles.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KOC-985, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

