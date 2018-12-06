InventHelp Inventor Develops Interchangeable Purse (VIG-373)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Hampton, Va., has developed the BAGS 4 YOU, an improved purse that can quickly and easily be altered to coordinate with various ensembles.

"I wanted to change the look of my everyday bag. My invention will allow women to keep their beloved bag or purse in hand yet change the outer appearance of it," said the inventor. The BAGS 4 YOU saves women money otherwise spent on multiple handbags. It also frees up valuable storage space within a closet. This purse offers a highly versatile, fashionable design. It allows the purse to coordinate with any ensemble. In addition, it ensures valuables and typical purse contents remain together. The purse is producible in various materials, sizes, colors and design patterns.

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-VIG-373, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

