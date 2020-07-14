InventHelp Inventor Develops Intricate Shaving Tool for Hair (CCT-4197)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I used to be a barber and I thought there could be a better way to create unique designs in hair," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the PENCIL."

The invention provides an effective way to shave intricate designs on a head of hair. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional clippers and razors. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances precision and control. The invention features a unique and lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hairstylists, barbers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily create eye-catching hairstyles."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4197, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

