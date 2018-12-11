InventHelp Inventor Develops Inventor Designs Modified HVAC Filter (BRK-2584)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to filter dust and other particles with a HVAC unit," said an inventor, from Prattville, Ala., "so I invented the VENT FILTER."

The invention provides a more effective way to prevent dust and bacteria from being dispensed into the air. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional HVAC register filters. As a result, it could help to improve the quality of air within a living space. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide a clean and healthy living environment."

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BRK-2584, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

