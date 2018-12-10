InventHelp Inventor Develops Inventor Develops Precise Eraser (AVZ-1189)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "While taking an art course, I noticed the standard eraser that was given by my instructor could only erase everything in the path of my original sketch," said an inventor from Savannah, Ga. "This inspired me to develop a better eraser that could more accurately erase items so as not to miss a spot."

He developed the TECHNICAL ERASER to enable the user to erase in a highly precise manner. It could avoid smudges and prevent lines from unintentionally being erased. Additionally, it could provide added comfort for artists, office workers and others.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AVZ-1189, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

