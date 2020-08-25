InventHelp Inventor Develops Irrigation Recirculation System (CCP-1607)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better system for cleaning and reusing irrigation water," said an inventor, from Blue Island, Ill., "so I invented the IRRIGATION WATER RECIRCULATION SYSTEM."

The patent pending invention provides an effective system to recycle, filter and distribute rain and irrigation water. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional methods. As a result, it reduces the amount of water required by an outside source, it could help to reduce water bills by utilizing recycled water, it provides peace of mind during droughts and it ensures that debris and other solids are removed. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to maintain and use so it is ideal for residences and municipalities that utilize irrigation water. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a rain harvesting system with irrigation water recirculating capabilities to effectively remove solid debris for distribution and reuse."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCP-1607, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

