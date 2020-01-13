InventHelp Inventor Develops Itch-Relieving Pick (BTM-2667)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw women patting their heads to stop their scalp from itching while wearing hair pieces," said an inventor from Baltimore, Maryland. "This inspired me to develop a device that could relieve itching and provide user's with added comfort."

She developed the PRETTY PIXS to offer an efficient and beneficial means of scratching the scalp that would eliminate having to scratch employing the fingernails or patting the head. This invention could provide a time- and energy-saving means to provide relief from a dry, itchy scalp. It does not disrupt hair braids, wigs, weaves, cornrows, dreadlocks and natural hair styles. It is great for men with hair systems. Additionally, it would feature a convenient, discreet and easy to use design.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BTM-2667, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

