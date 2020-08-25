InventHelp Inventor Develops IV Therapy Flow Regulation Manifold System (CBA-3837)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My brother wanted to create an infusion model for IV fluids that cannot be mixed in one IV bag because they are not compatible," said an inventor, from Garnett, S.C., "so we invented the JILL INFUSION SYSTEM."

The patented invention provides an improved intravenous therapy flow regulation manifold system. In doing so, it enables two intravenous therapy items to be automatically administered in sequence. As a result, it prevents delays in changeovers and it could provide improved patient care and peace of mind. The invention features a simple and effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities.

The inventor described the invention design. "Our design enables medical workers to automatically administer two IV fluids that would not be intended for simultaneous administration."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3837, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

