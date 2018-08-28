InventHelp Inventor Develops IV Training Aid (CNC-279)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Winston-Salem, N.C., has developed the IV ARM TESTER, a training aid for healthcare professionals who are learning to start an IV line.

"I've become aware that many nurses don't receive adequate IV training. It's basically learn as you go. With my invention, nurses and other healthcare professionals will receive proper IV training," said the inventor. The IV ARM TESTER offers a highly effective and efficient training aid. It clearly indicates the accuracy of needle insertion. This will allow a student to master this technique without injuring patients or using animal proxies. This will, in turn, provide confidence and peace of mind to students as they transition to a human arm. It may also reduce the risk of bruising from inexperienced healthcare professionals. It is producible in different sizes and with added features.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-279, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

