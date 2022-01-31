InventHelp Inventor Develops Junction Box Covering for Lights on Vaulted Ceilings (TRO-434)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a house framer and I wanted to create a more attractive junction box for covering light fixtures on vaulted ceilings," said an inventor, from Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented VAULTED LIGHT CAPS. My design can be quickly installed and it offers an improved alternative to using hand fabricated wood covers."

The invention provides an effective way to enclose the junction box of a centrally mounted light fixture on a vaulted ceiling. In doing so, it offers a more attractive appearance. It also eliminates the need to fabricate a cover from wood. The invention features a durable and attractive design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-434, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

