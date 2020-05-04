InventHelp Inventor Develops Junction Box with Terminal Block (CCT-4410)

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrical contractors and do-it-yourselfers spend considerable time and energy on electrical connections for power, cable and phone installations using tape and screw caps. Interested in simplifying the process, an inventor from Wilmington, Ohio, modified the design of existing junction boxes.

He developed the patent pending ELECTRICAL WIRING JUNCTION BOX to provide electricians with a simple, fast and secure means of making electrical connections. As such, it eliminates the involvement of twisted wire and insulated screw cap connector combinations and prevents wire braids or ends from touching each other. Thus, it improves safety and productivity for electrical wiring workers and saves them time and effort as well. It is also durable, versatile, practical and easy to use. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and as affordable price.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCT-4410, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

