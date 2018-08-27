InventHelp Inventor Develops K-CANE (BTM-2549)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Columbia, Md., thought there could be a better way to provide added safety and visibility for people who use canes, so they invented the patent pending K-CANE.

The K-CANE provides an effective way to increase visibility while walking with a cane. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional canes and mobility devices. As a result, it could enhance safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize mobility devices. Additionally, the K-CANE is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "Our design eliminates the need to carry additional light sources while walking with a cane."

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BTM-2549, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

