InventHelp Inventor Develops Keepsake for the 2017 Full Solar Eclipse (SUU-569)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this idea as a novel way to showcase the 2017 solar eclipse and to recapture this awesome event," said an inventor from Cedar Hill, Mo.

He created a prototype for the EVERLASTING ECLIPSE to provide a memorable way to showcase the 2017 full solar eclipse. The accessory shows how the eclipse actually appeared. It may be used as home decor and as a meditation tool. The device may also be used for educational purposes. Additionally, it serves as a unique gift idea.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SUU-569, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

