InventHelp Inventor Develops Key-Less Entry System for Truck-Bed Toolboxes (BRK-2466)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love the convenience of having a toolbox in the bed of my pickup truck, but I dislike having to lock and unlock it manually each time I access it," said one of two inventors from Sweet Water, Ala. "For this reason, I came up with a more convenient and secure locking system."

They developed the SMART LOCK to offer a more convenient way to lock and unlock the toolbox in the bed of a pickup truck. The system ends the need to use a traditional key to lock and unlock the toolbox. This saves time and effort, and eliminates hassles and frustrations. The unit keeps stored items safe and secure. Additionally, it provides added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BRK-2466, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

