InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Gadget for Cutting Fruits & Vegetables (JMC-2297)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a simple and easy way to perfectly slice butternut squash and other fruits and vegetables for baking," said an inventor, from Greenfield, Mass., "so I invented the VEG-EEZ. My design increases safety and efficiency when cutting and preparing fruits and vegetables."

The invention provides an effective way to cut fruits and vegetables. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to manually cutting with a knife. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that fruits and vegetables are cut evenly and symmetrically. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JMC-2297, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

