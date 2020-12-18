InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Gadget to Clean a Cake Knife After Each Cut (NWO-438)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to clean a cake knife between cuts," said an inventor, from Larose, La., "so I invented the CAKE KNIFE KLEEN. My elegant and functional design can be used at big birthday celebrations, anniversary parties, weddings and other events."

The invention provides an effective way to clean a knife after each cut of a cake or pie. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional methods. As a result, it helps to prevent messes and it ensures that the knife is free from cake and icing after each use. The invention features a practical and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, commercial kitchens and banquet facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NWO-438, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

