InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Range Accessory to Enhance Safety (LGI-839)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe way to protect a home in the event of a cooking fire," said an inventor, from Mastic, N.Y., "so I invented the LIFE PROTECTOR. My design prevents a gas or electric stove from continuing to fuel a kitchen fire."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to cut power to a range in the event of a cooking fire. In doing so, it could help to reduce the spread of a cooking fire and the associated damage. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an adaptable design that can be used with gas or electric ranges within a home. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-839, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

