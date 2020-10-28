InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Tool for Cutting Stems, Greens & Leaves (DMH-571)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had difficulties removing stems and cutting leaves on collard greens and thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Rocky Mount, N.C., "so I invented the KUTTY BUDDY. My design enables stems to be removed, greens and leaves to be cut with ease when preparing your favorite meals."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick way to remove the stem from leafy vegetables and to cut greens and lettuce leaves. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional kitchen tools and knives. As a result, it enhances safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features an efficient design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DHM-571, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

