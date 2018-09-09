InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Tool for Peeling Cactus (SDB-1225)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had difficulty peeling cactus, which led me to think of a kitchen tool that would make this task easier," said an inventor from El Cajon, Calif.

She developed THE CACTUS PEELER to provide a quick, easy way to peel the skin of a cactus. The tool makes it easier to prepare and cook cactus. The accessory eliminates the need to use a knife to remove the skin. This reduces the risk of cutting oneself. In addition, the easy-to-use invention is designed to appeal to individuals who regularly enjoy cactus for health benefits, such as those with diabetes or arthritis.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SDB-1225, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

