InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Utensil for Removing Plastic Film Covers from Food Containers (KSC-1392)

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Covering prepared foods with sheets of plastic film sealed by an adhesive backing is a popular food packaging method. Since they are not always easy to open, an inventor from Merriam, Kansas, has found a way to help.

He developed KUP KEY specifically to assist in opening these containers. As such, it affords an easy and controlled way to remove the film without having to manually grip and pull the covers back. Thus, this lightweight, compact and portable device reduces the chances of spilling the contents. Even children and elderly individuals will find it safe and easy to use. In addition, it is convenient, practical, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I had trouble removing the plastic film covers on prepared food containers," she said, "since the tabs are often small and difficult to grip and the seal is hard to break."

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp.

