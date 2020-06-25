InventHelp Inventor Develops Knee Protection Apparel (NMJ-487)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's probably safe to assume that most people have experienced knee pain at one time or another because of the many activities that involve putting pressure on those joints. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Madison, Tenn., however, there is now an easy way to insulate the knees against that pressure.

He developed a prototype for KNEE PAD PANTS to protect the knees while walking, bending and especially kneeling by providing padding to reduce pressure on knee joints. It, therefore, has the potential to alleviate this type of soreness, which enhances comfort for anyone working or spending leisure time on their knees. What's more, this special knee protection remains firmly in place during movement. Thus, it eliminates the need to wear conventional cumbersome knee pads. In addition, it is convenient, effective, easy to launder and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "My job requires considerable time kneeling down on the floor," he said. "As a result, I suffer from knee pain and find the conventional knee pads both uncomfortable and unsightly."

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

