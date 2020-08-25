InventHelp Inventor Develops Ladder Accessory to Increase Balance and Safety (PIT-1101)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was using a step ladder in the yard and I thought there could be a better way to balance it," said an inventor, from West Mifflin, Pa., "so I invented LADDER PADS."

The invention provides an effective way to increase balance and stability while using a ladder. In doing so, it helps to prevent the ladder from shifting, moving or tipping. As a result, it saves time and effort, it could enhance safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for trade workers, households and do-it-yourselfers.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added support and safety while working on a ladder."

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

