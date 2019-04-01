InventHelp Inventor Develops Ladder Accessory to Increase Stability (ALL-1838)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent a ladder from shifting while working on uneven surfaces," said an inventor, from Roswell, Ga., "so I invented the SUPPORT ADJUSTABLE LADDER EXTENSION."

The invention provides a safe and effective way to utilize an extension ladder on irregular or unbalanced surfaces. In doing so, it eliminates the need to place bricks or wood planks under one side of a ladder. As a result, it increases stability and safety and it could help to prevent a ladder from shifting and falling. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, painters, households and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added safety, convenience and peace of mind while utilizing a ladder."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1838, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

