InventHelp Inventor Develops Ladder Rung Platform (NWO-325)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While ladders provide the needed accessibility for most building, remodeling and repair projects, they are not necessarily designed with foot comfort in mind. Fortunately, an inventor from Ponchatoula, La., has found a way for users to stand on a ladder comfortably and work for longer periods.

The prototype he developed for the patent-pending SURE STEP is designed to reduce the risk of slips, falls and injuries in addition to reducing noise when using a ladder. In other words, it provides traction and stability for safer work conditions. It is also adjustable and versatile for use with different size ladders. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective, adjustable, easy to use and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "My feet would always hurt when I had to work standing on a ladder for a while," he said, "So I thought this invention would keep me my feet more comfortable and prevent them from slipping."

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NWO-325, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

