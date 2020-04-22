Inventhelp Inventor Develops Laundry Accessory to Keep Socks Together (RSD-125)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to keep socks organized during the washing and drying process," said an inventor, from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., "so I invented SOCKS TO MATCH."

The invention ensures that sock pairs remain together while being laundered. In doing so, it offers an alternative to searching for and matching socks. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and laundromats. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the task of matching socks."

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-RSD-125, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

