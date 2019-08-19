InventHelp Inventor Develops Lawn and Garden Bag-Holding Device (DPH-688)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Aurora, Colo., has developed the BAG BUDDY, a unique device that holds a plastic trash-type bag open in a horizontal position, acting as a guide for leaves, lawn debris and other similar types of detritus to be raked or swept into the open bag.

"I couldn't find anything that worked well while raking leaves and needed something I could rake leaves into while keeping both hands on the rake. This inspired me to develop an invention to help with this chore," said the inventor.

The BAG BUDDY is a weatherproof, standalone item that holds a 33-gallon (or larger) plastic trash bag open while filling it, and the built-in handle allows easy maneuverability. In turn, this reduces the amount of bending over while completing this chore. The device also lays flat (unassembled) for easy storage and portability. This "simple-to-attach-to-the-bag-and-use" device is producible in various sizes and colors, and logos can be added. A prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-688, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

