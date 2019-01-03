InventHelp Inventor Develops Lawn Mower Undercarriage Cleaner (DPH-309)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Colorado Springs, Colo., has developed the YARD BUTLER, a lawn and garden accessory used to clean the underside of a lawn mower.

"I do not particularly care for cleaning the underside of my lawn mower. It's unsafe because it can topple over while it's elevated. It also leaves hands with grass stains and a mess on the ground," said the inventor. The YARD BUTLER effectively cleans the underside of a walk-behind or riding lawn mower. It will clear clogs, grass and debris from the underside of a mower. It will also help prevent rust and corrosion. This accessory eliminates the need to elevate a mower in order to clean its underside. Essentially, it will reduce labor and maintenance on a lawn mower. This convenient and easy-to-use accessory enables a mower to perform at its highest function at all times.

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-309, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

