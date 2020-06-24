InventHelp Inventor Develops Level Plate (TRO-274)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We realized the need for a means to stabilize various fixtures on the exterior of our home," said inventors from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. "This inspired us to develop a backing plate that would provide a professional appearance."

They developed the patent pending VINA TRIM to provide a secure and stable platform for a wide array of fixtures such as lights and various vents. This easy to use as well as apply invention could prevent dampness as well as eliminates bugs from entering the fixture opening. Additionally, it would create a professional appearance of installed fixtures.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-274, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

