InventHelp Inventor Develops Leveling & Anti-Sinking Device for Outdoor Chairs (LCC-5136)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient device to prevent a chair from tipping or sinking in a variety of hard and soft ground surfaces," said an inventor, from Selinsgrove, Pa., "so I invented the EASY LEVEL. My design eliminates the hassles and hazards associated with shifting in a chair on an uneven surface."

The invention ensures that chair legs are level while sitting on hard outdoor ground surfaces. It also prevents chair legs from penetrating or sinking in soft ground surfaces. As a result, it provides added comfort and it increases safety and stability. The invention features a simple and lightweight design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5136, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

