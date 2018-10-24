InventHelp Inventor Develops LIFE SECURE (NPL-224)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Miami, Fla., thought there could be a better way to protect children, pets or other passengers accidentally left behind in a parked car, so they invented the LIFE SECURE.

The patent pending LIFE SECURE provides an effective way to prevent a child or other passenger from being left behind in a vehicle. In doing so, it could help to prevent heat or cold related injuries. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, the LIFE SECURE is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design provides added safety for kids and peace of mind for parents."

The original design was submitted to the Naples office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NPL-224, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

