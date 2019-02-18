InventHelp Inventor Develops Lift Apparatus for Heavy Hollow Objects (DPH-608)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I watched a group of men lift a pipe off the floor at my work, and it occurred to me that there had to be a better way to lift pipes and other heavy objects with hollow centers," said an inventor from Aurora, Colo. "I came up with this idea to make the job easier."

He created a prototype for the UNIVERSAL CYLINDER LIFT to allow hollow objects to be lifted from the inside rather than the outside. The unit enables better placement vertical of pipe or square tubing. It allows for tighter packaging of cylindrical objects. The invention is usable with many objects that have a hollow center, including pipes and other heavy cylindrical objects. Additionally, the lifting apparatus is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-608, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

