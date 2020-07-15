InventHelp Inventor Develops Lift-Free Way to Shovel Snow (SKC-572)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "After my surgery, I couldn't lift and throw snow with a shovel," said an inventor, from Malta, N.Y. "I thought there could be a lift-free way to use a shovel when clearing snow, so I invented the NO LIFT SNOW SHOVEL."

The patent-pending invention eliminates the need to lift when removing snow with a shovel. In doing so, it offers an ergonomic alternative to traditional snow shovels. As a result, it enhances leverage and it could help to reduce physical strain and fatigue. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and maintenance workers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "This shovel gives the user the mechanical advantage to remove wet, heavy snow with very little effort."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SKC-572, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

