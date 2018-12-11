InventHelp Inventor Develops Lift to Assist Individuals with Physical Disabilities (BRK-2569)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "My father is in a wheelchair, and I was tired of struggling to lift him out of the chair and into the vehicle," said an inventor from Birmingham, Ala. "I thought that there had to be an easier way to help individuals with physical disabilities get into and out of a vehicle."

She created a prototype for the HANDICAPPED HELP LIFT to make it easier for a disabled individual to get into and out of a vehicle. The design eliminates physical stress and strain when helping an individual with physical disabilities get into or out of a vehicle. This reduces the risk of injuries, and saves time and effort. Additionally, the invention is adaptable for use with both new and existing vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BRK-2569, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

