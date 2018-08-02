InventHelp Inventor Develops Lifting Device for Handicapped Boaters (DLL-3415)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to take my handicapped cousin out in the boat without having to ask for the assistance of others normally required to lift and place him in the boat," said an inventor from Fort Worth, Texas. "I came up with this idea to lift a person into the boat with minimal effort."

He created a prototype for the LIFT ASSIST to provide an easy way to lift a handicapped person from the ground or wheelchair and place them into the boat. The unit eliminates the need to ask others to help lift and carry the person into the boat. The invention requires very little physical effort to operate. It enables individuals with limited mobility to enjoy boating trips without the usual hassles and frustrations. Additionally, the system is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3415, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

