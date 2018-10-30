InventHelp Inventor Develops Light-Up Decoration for Motor Vehicles (TPA-2711)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While it's easy to find lots of display ornaments for homes and yards, decorations for motor vehicles are not that plentiful. Fortunately, two inventors from Pinellas Park, Fla., have filled that void.

They developed a prototype for patent pending ROTATIONALWIND SOCK W/L.E.D. LIGHT to provide an attractive decoration for a car, truck, motorcycle or any mode of transportation and yards that is durable and easy to install. What's more, this novel, eye-catching and fun decoration is ideal for both day and night display. It is also lightweight, effective and affordably priced, making it a great gift choice for any occasion. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs. It is an easy way to find a vehicle.

One of the inventors commented on the idea. "As an inventor, I enjoy being creative and haven't seen anything like this on the market to celebrate America or another favorite theme or to use for advertising," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TPA-2711, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

