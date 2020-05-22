InventHelp Inventor Develops Lighted Step Ladder (KXX-248)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's probably safe to say that step ladders are often used for home improvement and commercial construction projects where there is little or no light. Thanks to the creative thinking of two inventors from Corbin, Ky., however, users will no longer have to carry a light up the ladder with them.

They developed the patent pending ILLUMI-TOP to provide visibility in these circumstances. As such, it reduces the chances of dropping tools or falling from a ladder in the dark. Thus, it facilitates safety, saves time and effort and improves productivity and customer service for electricians. This practical invention is also sturdy, reliable and easy to use. Users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well.

The inventors' personal experiences inspired the idea. "On the job, I often perform electrical work from the top of a ladder in a dark room," one of them said. "I wanted a better option than fumbling with a flashlight to get the job done."

