InventHelp Inventor Develops Lighting Accessory for Weed Trimmers (AUP-1311)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to extend work hours into the late evening or early morning when using a weed trimmer," said an inventor, from Flatonia, Texas, "so I invented the WEEDEATER LIGHT. My design ensures that you have proper visibility for grass trimming tasks."

The invention provides an effective way to use a weed eater in low light conditions. In doing so, it increases visibility, efficiency and safety. As a result, it eliminates the need to wait until lighting conditions are more favorable and it can be utilized with all styles of weed eaters and trimmers. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households, landscapers, grounds keeping/maintenance personnel, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1311, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

