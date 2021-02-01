InventHelp Inventor Develops Line Coiling Tool for the Construction Industry (NPL-336)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've worked in the construction industry for 45 years and I thought there could be a better way for workers to run, dispense and store lines," said an inventor, from Bokeelia, Fla., "so I invented the patent-pending CONSTRUCTION LINE WINDER/DISPENSER. My design enables you to easily coil line without snags or other damage."

The invention facilitates the coiling of lines used in construction and related applications. In doing so, it helps to prevent lines from tangling or breaking. It also saves time and effort and it increases efficiency. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the construction industry. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NPL-336, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

