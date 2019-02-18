InventHelp Inventor Develops Line of Fashionable Slippers (FED-2062)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought it would be wonderful if I could change the appearance of my slippers," said an inventor from Everitt, Wash. "Then I could have multiple looks with just a single pair of slippers. This led me to my idea for a line of versatile slippers."

He developed the CHAMELEON SLIPPERS to enable the wearer the change the appearance of the slippers quickly and easily. The invention provides for multiple looks with only one pair of slippers. The design allows the appearance to be changed to match different outfits. The slippers may become a trend among teenagers. Additionally, they are easily washable.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2062, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

