InventHelp Inventor Develops Line of Inspirational Textiles (FLA-3192)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I shop for linens to inspire friends, the elderly and those who are sick, I am unable to find anything to encourage them to rest in comfort," said an inventor from Port St. Lucie, Fla. "This led me to develop a line of textiles with positive and inspirational messages."

She developed the KABOD to use a range of floral designs coupled with encouraging words to promote happiness and well-being. The textiles provide inspiration, especially during trying times. This helps with health and healing. It is ideal for individuals facing adversity, such as sickness, death and divorce. Additionally, the linens are producible in an array of sizes, color and designs, and they inspire faith and confidence.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FLA-3192, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

