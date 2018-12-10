InventHelp Inventor Develops Line of Sanitary Pet-Care Accessories (ALL-1742)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was disgusted at what my dog tracked in after a trip to the dog park," said an inventor from Macon, Ga. "There should be a way to disinfect the paws of pets before they enter the home and track germs all over. This led me to start my own line of sanitizing accessories."

He developed PHRESH PAWS to disinfect the paws of pets before entering the home. This prevents pets from tracking dirt, germs and other contaminants indoors. The system helps to keep floors, furniture and other surfaces clean and sanitary. It saves pet owners from having to clean up after their pets as frequently. This offers added peace of mind. Additionally, the invention is designed to be eco-friendly and safe for pets and people.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1742, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

