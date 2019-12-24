InventHelp Inventor Develops Linemen Safety Suit (SFO-634)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "While attending HVAC classes, I realized the danger associated with being a conductor of electricity," said an inventor from Sacramento, California. "This inspired me to develop a garment that would protect the body from electrical shock."

He developed the ELECTRIAN RESISTANCE SAFETY SUIT (ERSS) to provide a protective garment for linemen that could easily be positioned as well as removed. This garment could prevent electrocution accidents to reduce the incidence of work-related injuries and deaths. It would shunt high voltage current around, instead of through, the wearer.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO-634, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

