InventHelp Inventor Develops Lionfish Catcher for Commercial Fishermen (MOA-193)

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The success of the commercial fishing industry depends on harvesting a supply of fish that meets the level of demand. One major challenge is the presence of lionfish that eat the other fish. Fortunately, an inventor from Pensacola Beach, Fla., has found an effective way to eliminate these predators who threaten the general fish population.

He developed the patent pending SPECIES SPECIFIC FISH TRAP to provide an efficient and safe method of separating lionfish from other species, eliminating the need to use spear guns to get the job done. As such, it conserves other native fish species by removing the predator lionfish from the area. Not only does it save time and effort for commercial fishermen, it affords a safer and more convenient means of harvesting fish. It also improves productivity and profitability. In addition, it is durable for years of effective service.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I felt the current practice of having divers remove lionfish with spear guns was inefficient and dangerous," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MOA-193, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

