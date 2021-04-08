InventHelp Inventor Develops Litter Box Accessory to Reduce Messes (OCC-1544)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love my cat but I detest using messy cat litter products," said an inventor, from Newport Beach, Calif. "I wanted to create a simple way to keep the litter box area neat and clean, so I invented the CAT MAT. My design saves time and it eliminates the need to scoop messy litter."

The invention provides a unique litter box accessory for cats. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional litter. As a result, it increases absorbency and it helps to prevent tracking and messes. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCC-1544, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

