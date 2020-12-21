InventHelp Inventor Develops Locating Device for Personal Property (OTW-640)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "People are always losing their keys, glasses, phones, tools, etc., and I thought there could be a faster and easier way to find them," said an inventor, from Roanoke, Va., "so I invented the Find It!. My design could help to protect personal items by preventing them from becoming lost or misplaced and makes them much easier to find, even on TV shows you see people misplacing items and scrambling to find it."

The invention provides an effective way to locate misplaced or lost items. In doing so, it eliminates the need to search for lost items. As a result, it saves time and effort and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

